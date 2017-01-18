Thrasher Magazine

adidas Skateboarding "the showcase"

1/18/2017

Last year's success of "the showcase" has proven the need to take it global in 2017.

 

    Ronnie Sandoval Pro fro Krooked

    The Krooked team suprises Ronnie Sandoval at an archery range with his first pro board.
    Lunch Date with Kevin Braun

    Kevin Braun talks burritos, beers and switch flips in this episode of Lunch Date from Santa Cruz.
    New from Almost

    Check out all of the new boards from Almost including their Throwback series here.
    Weakdays: School Days

    Winter Break means empty school yards, perfect for a Weakdays session.
    Heroin's "Magic Sticky Hand 2" Trailer

    Magic Sticky Hand 2 will officially introduce Anaiah Lei, Logan Devlin and Zach Riley to the Heroin skateboards team and Pat Franklin and Craig Questions Scott will also have full parts. Check out the trailer here.
