Thrasher Magazine

Menu
More

New from Almost

7/13/2018

Check out all of the new boards from Almost in their Fall '18 catalog.

 

750almost071318

  • 7/13/2018

    ANTIHERO SPECIAL ANNOUNCEMENT

    ANTIHERO SPECIAL ANNOUNCEMENT
    Due to changes in the industry and economic realities Antihero is breaking up into smaller, more flexible divisions that will more accurately reflect the riders, their personalities and tastes, and skateboarders at large.
  • 7/13/2018

    Toy Machine's "Broken" Pro Series

    Toy Machine&#039;s &quot;Broken&quot; Pro Series
    Check out the latest board series from Toy Machine here.
  • 7/13/2018

    OJ Wheels' Speed Cut #2

    OJ Wheels&#039; Speed Cut #2
    A small dose of Elite Vol 1 featuring Ryan Townley, Pspliff, Joogy Mack, Andrew Tarralvo, Max Taylor and more.
  • 7/13/2018

    David Loy Shreds His New Pro Truck

    David Loy Shreds His New Pro Truck
    David gets a tasty sesh in at the Rosemead Park sporting his new pro trucks and Krux Kitty graphic Mob.
  • 7/12/2018

    RaD, the Book of the Magazine

    RaD, the Book of the Magazine
    RaD Magazine documented the UK skate scene from 1978 to 1995 with groundbreaking design and amazing photos of an emerging culture. Lovers of skate history and epic historical photography will want to get in on the book they are creating. Watch the video and pony up!
© 1981–2018 High Speed Productions, Inc.