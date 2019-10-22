New from Antihero

Thrasher Magazine

Check out all of the new boards from Antihero in drop 2 of their Fall catalog.

 

  • 10/22/2019

    The Empire Vincent Milou Colorway

    The Empire Vincent Milou Colorway
    Globe introduces the Milou colorway of the Empire shoe with this clip of him skating his hometown in the South-West of France.
  • 10/22/2019

    Andale Skull Wax

    Andale Skull Wax
    Ace and Bevup head to Venice Beach to put the new Andale Skull Wax to the test.
  • 10/21/2019

    New Thunder 161s

    New Thunder 161s
    Jimmy Wilkins, Simon Jensen, and Jereme Knibbs get out in the Bay on the first sets of Thunder's 161s.
  • 10/21/2019

    Illegal Civ's "Go Time" Video

    Illegal Civ&#039;s &quot;Go Time&quot; Video
    Illegal Civ took a little trip to celebrate IC3. Check out what they got into.
  • 10/18/2019

    Skatecation 2019

    Skatecation 2019
    Distributors from all over the world sent in clips of their best flow riders and Dwindle picked a crew to go on a Skatecation.
