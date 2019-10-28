Daniel Lutheran's "Programming Injection" Toy Machine Part

Toy Machine's "Programming Injection" Montage The OGs do their thing and fire up the crowd before Matt B steps to the stage and slays it. Hell YES!

Jeremy Leabres' "Programming Injection" Toy Machine Part Some people look like they were born to surf the seven-ply stuntwood. Jeremy falls into that category. Cheers to his latest video gem from the Toy Machine blood sucking skateboard company.

Jeremy Leabres Interview He took some hard hits while filming for Programming Injection and still made it to the finish line with a sick-ass part. As Sinclair said, “Jeremy Leabres is a thoroughbred.” From the November issue of the mag.

Leo Romero Interview The begrudging leader of Toy Machine weighs in on retirement rumors (that he himself is spreading), the state of skate, band tours vs. skate tours and getting Jamie Thomas back in the van. When a SOTY speaks, it’s wise to listen.