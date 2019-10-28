Daniel Lutheran's "Programming Injection" Toy Machine Part
10/28/2019
Don’t let that disarming smile and good looks fool you, Dan Lu is an absolute barbarian on wheels. This is a great video part and the Skate Gods are more than appeased.
-
10/24/2019
Toy Machine's "Programming Injection" MontageThe OGs do their thing and fire up the crowd before Matt B steps to the stage and slays it. Hell YES!
-
10/23/2019
Jeremy Leabres' "Programming Injection" Toy Machine PartSome people look like they were born to surf the seven-ply stuntwood. Jeremy falls into that category. Cheers to his latest video gem from the Toy Machine blood sucking skateboard company.
-
10/23/2019
Jeremy Leabres InterviewHe took some hard hits while filming for Programming Injection and still made it to the finish line with a sick-ass part. As Sinclair said, “Jeremy Leabres is a thoroughbred.” From the November issue of the mag.
-
10/22/2019
Leo Romero InterviewThe begrudging leader of Toy Machine weighs in on retirement rumors (that he himself is spreading), the state of skate, band tours vs. skate tours and getting Jamie Thomas back in the van. When a SOTY speaks, it’s wise to listen.
-
10/21/2019
Leo Romero's "Programming Injection" Toy Machine PartSOTY 2010 is still on top of his game, barging without abandon, corralling rollercoaster rails, and stomping out one of the most hectic manuals of all time.