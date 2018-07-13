ANTIHERO SPECIAL ANNOUNCEMENT
Due to changes in the industry and economic realities Antihero is breaking up into smaller, more flexible divisions that will more accurately reflect the riders, their personalities and tastes, and skateboarders at large.
Toy Machine's "Broken" Pro SeriesCheck out the latest board series from Toy Machine here.
New from AlmostCheck out all of the new boards from Almost in their Fall '18 catalog.
OJ Wheels' Speed Cut #2A small dose of Elite Vol 1 featuring Ryan Townley, Pspliff, Joogy Mack, Andrew Tarralvo, Max Taylor and more.
David Loy Shreds His New Pro TruckDavid gets a tasty sesh in at the Rosemead Park sporting his new pro trucks and Krux Kitty graphic Mob.
RaD, the Book of the MagazineRaD Magazine documented the UK skate scene from 1978 to 1995 with groundbreaking design and amazing photos of an emerging culture. Lovers of skate history and epic historical photography will want to get in on the book they are creating. Watch the video and pony up!