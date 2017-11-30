Ben Raybourn's Vertical Trip

They can kickflip, handplant and switch back tail better than the rest of us, but can they select the perfect SOTY? Check out who the pros want to win the only award that matters!

At only 20 years old, Marcel 'Gnarcell' Martinez got balls and skates like a vet. The little Cheese Head has been hangin' tough with the best of the new breed of coping crushers in SD. No technology for this kid, so he probably won't even see it on the site but then again, why would he want to? He lived it. Check him out. –Sam Hitz