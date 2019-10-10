Blake Johnson True Grit

How Tyshawn Jones Became Skater Of The Year This new mini doc takes you on a trip back to the genesis of Tyshawn, long before SOTY and a signature shoe. Enjoy this glimpse into the life of one of the most dynamic skateboarding talents of all-time.

Sam Atkins for Modus Bearings Sam Atkins comes through with some solid clips for Modus bearings. Check it out.

enjoi x New Deal enjoi teamed up with New Deal for this board series. Check it out.

Thunder Juicin' through Oregon Equipped with a quiver of boards, Willis Kimbel and the crew jumped on the road through eastern Oregon hitting abandoned highway passes, dirt tracks, and savage 'crete.