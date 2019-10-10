Thrasher Magazine

Menu
More

Blake Johnson True Grit

10/10/2019

Blake accomplished his dreams of becoming a pro skater through what some would seem to be an impossible goal. Hear his close friends and family members talk about how Blake got to where he is today.

 

  • 10/09/2019

    How Tyshawn Jones Became Skater Of The Year

    How Tyshawn Jones Became Skater Of The Year
    This new mini doc takes you on a trip back to the genesis of Tyshawn, long before SOTY and a signature shoe. Enjoy this glimpse into the life of one of the most dynamic skateboarding talents of all-time.
  • 10/09/2019

    Sam Atkins for Modus Bearings

    Sam Atkins for Modus Bearings
    Sam Atkins comes through with some solid clips for Modus bearings. Check it out.
  • 10/08/2019

    enjoi x New Deal

    enjoi x New Deal
    enjoi teamed up with New Deal for this board series. Check it out.
  • 10/08/2019

    Thunder Juicin' through Oregon

    Thunder Juicin&#039; through Oregon
    Equipped with a quiver of boards, Willis Kimbel and the crew jumped on the road through eastern Oregon hitting abandoned highway passes, dirt tracks, and savage 'crete.
  • 10/08/2019

    Tiago's Mix Tape

    Tiago&#039;s Mix Tape
    Manolos Tapes came through with a sick Tiago mix tape to help launch his first signature Andalé bearing.
© 1981–2019 High Speed Productions, Inc.