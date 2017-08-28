"BLUDWORTH" a skatebord film by Mario Andrade Negros

Hall Of Meat: Daan Van Der Linden "You’ve got a better chance of getting hit by lightning than the rail snapping off." Daan gets Swiss Franked at the Geneva skatepark demo. Thrash N Burn is about to go richter. Stay Tuned.

Consolidated's "Never Say Never" Video Consolidated has a 25-year history of pure rip-riding and skate independence. This full vid features legend Roberto Aleman, young blood Demarcus James, ageless Mike Peterson and many more. Long live the Cube!

Girl's "When Nature Calls" Video This crew of legends and new blood can skate both gigantic cement pits and raw streets. You can’t go wrong with an edit from Girl. Featuring Cory Kennedy, Sean Malto, Rick McCrank, Simon Bannerot, Mike Carroll, Rick Howard, Tyler Pacheco and Andrew Brophy.

Rough Cut: Hakeem Ducksworth's "DC X Cavi Club" Part Hakeem maintains board control as he attacks some serious street terrain in these outtakes and second angles from the Cavi Club vid.

Magnified: Kyle Walker Even as he unlocks this monster kickflip, Kyle oozes style.

Sebo Walker Interview Sebo doesn't live in a van anymore but he's still out in those streets. Check this interview with Sebastian and learn about redneck kits, grip-tape art and life after the Chrysler.

Rough Cut: Jerry Gurney's "Mythical And Magical" Part Jerry is a tornado mix of both hype man and stoke provider. But mostly he just rips with his unique bag of tricks.

SF Treat #24 Every town creates its own skate aesthetic on video. These edits do a great job of capturing the SF vibe and here’s another dose of local talent.

King of the Road 2016: Highest, Longest, Most Winners Biggest rail, best prank, MVP – check out who won what in the heaviest KOTR of all time. Watch it now, free, worldwide! See you next summer.