"BLUDWORTH" a skatebord film by Mario Andrade Negros
8/28/2017
Plenty of curbs got abused during the filming ofBludworth. Mario Rubalcaba, June Cate, Wes Kremer, Jimmy Cao, Jef Hartsel and a cast of other San Diego rippers, young and old, getting out and getting some.
8/28/2017
Hall Of Meat: Daan Van Der Linden"You’ve got a better chance of getting hit by lightning than the rail snapping off." Daan gets Swiss Franked at the Geneva skatepark demo. Thrash N Burn is about to go richter. Stay Tuned.
8/28/2017
Consolidated's "Never Say Never" VideoConsolidated has a 25-year history of pure rip-riding and skate independence. This full vid features legend Roberto Aleman, young blood Demarcus James, ageless Mike Peterson and many more. Long live the Cube!
8/28/2017
Girl's "When Nature Calls" VideoThis crew of legends and new blood can skate both gigantic cement pits and raw streets. You can’t go wrong with an edit from Girl. Featuring Cory Kennedy, Sean Malto, Rick McCrank, Simon Bannerot, Mike Carroll, Rick Howard, Tyler Pacheco and Andrew Brophy.
8/28/2017
Rough Cut: Hakeem Ducksworth's "DC X Cavi Club" PartHakeem maintains board control as he attacks some serious street terrain in these outtakes and second angles from the Cavi Club vid.
8/28/2017
Magnified: Kyle WalkerEven as he unlocks this monster kickflip, Kyle oozes style.
8/28/2017
Sebo Walker InterviewSebo doesn't live in a van anymore but he's still out in those streets. Check this interview with Sebastian and learn about redneck kits, grip-tape art and life after the Chrysler.
8/28/2017
Rough Cut: Jerry Gurney's "Mythical And Magical" PartJerry is a tornado mix of both hype man and stoke provider. But mostly he just rips with his unique bag of tricks.
8/28/2017
SF Treat #24Every town creates its own skate aesthetic on video. These edits do a great job of capturing the SF vibe and here’s another dose of local talent.
8/28/2017
King of the Road 2016: Highest, Longest, Most WinnersBiggest rail, best prank, MVP – check out who won what in the heaviest KOTR of all time. Watch it now, free, worldwide! See you next summer.
8/28/2017
Rough Cut: Aramis Hudson's "DC x Cavi" PartThis raw footage shows Aramis’ natural talent and how he had a blast while putting together his amazing edit.