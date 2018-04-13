Bones Wheels Remix Part 1
4/13/2018
Here's a look back at what's gone down so far in 2018 from the Bones wheels team.
-
4/13/2018
adidas x KrookedThe latest footwear and apparel collection pays homage to Gonz’s art and modernizes the classic 1988 “Gonz and Roses” graphic to bridge multiple generations of skateboarding.
-
4/13/2018
Send Help x White WidowSend Help has released "The White Widow" collection in-conjunction with Todd Bratrud’s new Nike mid dunk shoe.
-
4/12/2018
RVCA Welcomes KaderRVCA welcomes Kader Sylla to their family.
-
4/12/2018
Tony Goes to O-SideAnother installment of Postcards from Willy. This time it's in Oceanside and features Tony Ellis.
-
4/11/2018
éS x Grizzly Game of SKATECheck this video of Kelly Hart and Will Fyock playing an intense game of SKATE for the éS x Grizzly collection.