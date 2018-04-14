Chima Ferguson's “Spinning Away” RAW FILES
4/14/2018
No gimmicks, no goofball garments, no garbage—Chima's Spinning Away Raw Files is timeless skate stoke for the ages. This is how you close the curtains on a stellar vid. Good on ya', Chima!
Watch Vans' Spinning Away video here.
4/14/2018
Chima Ferguson InterviewDan-Lu chats with Chima about filming for Spinning Away, staying sane in Sydney and why he'd never piss in his own mouth. Nothing wrong with keeping it classy. As seen in the May '18 interview issue.
4/13/2018
Tyson Peterson's “Spinning Away” RAW FILESTyson burst on the scene during our Am Scramble trip last year and he’s been on an annihilation spree ever since. After his Spinning Away part he should be classified as a household name. This guy is going to be on radar for years to come.
4/12/2018
Kyle Walker’s “Spinning Away” RAW FILESK-Walks never disappoints, always bringing speed and power to everything he attacks. He unleashed another barnburner in Spinning Away, but you might just enjoy these RAW FILES even more.
4/02/2018
Vans' "Spinning Away" VideoTyson sparks the vid, K-Walks keeps the revs high, and Chima brings down the curtains, but only after some very choice contributions from the rest of the Vans squad. You’re gonna watch this vid more than once.
4/02/2018
Vans x SpitfireVans and Spitfire wheels reunite to deliver a new assortment of footwear, apparel and accessories. Check it out.