BS with TG: Ed Templeton Part 2

In the Park: Shorty's Gardner, Partanen, Gravette and Kimbel wade through the cans and broken glass to get some quick licks at Shorty's.

Independent's "Barge At Will" Video Some of the most radical pools and terrain in the Southwest USA in this clip from Independent.

Illegal Civ Skate Program Gospel The crew rolls deep from North Hollywood to San Francisco to NYC.

Matchcourt Slip x Na-kel Smith adidas Skateboarding reveals the highly anticipated Matchcourt Slip x Na-kel Smith. Check it out.