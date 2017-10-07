Firing Line: Mason Silva

Firing Line: Pedro Barros and Ronnie Sandoval Ronnie and Pedro enjoy perpetual motion as they link together these back to back lines at the Vans Park Series in Vancouver.

Firing Line: Alexis Ramirez There’s nothing quite like a proper line filmed at night, and Alexis makes exceptional use of a sweet spot.

Firing Line: Sascha Daley Speed. Check. Power. Check. Sascha makes this 3-piece look like a walk in the park.

Firing Line: Franky Villani Franky cruises the smooth blacktop of a neighborhood school yard, capping it off with a classic 90s hammer.