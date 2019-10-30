Charles Deschamps Knows
10/30/2019
Charles Deschamps covers all the bases, flipping bump to bars, smooth lines, and a double kinked hubba to close things out for the newest Thunder Knows video.
10/30/2019
New from Santa Cruz
Check out all of the new boards from Sanat Cruz in their Holiday '19 catalog here.
10/29/2019
Spitfire Wheels: Jacky SF
Jarne Verbruggen keeps it going in SF with the Jacky crew in this clip from Spitfire.
10/29/2019
Happy 29th Birthday Burnside
Halloween marks the 29th birthday of Burnside, the most iconic DIY park in skate history. Check out this blog post from VPS.
10/29/2019
Exposure Open 2019
An epic women's skate event for a good cause and some serious prize money, Exposure goes down this Saturday Nov. 2nd at the Vans HB park. Click through for video and info.
10/29/2019
Emerica x Bronson Speed Co.
Emerica teamed up with Bronson Speed Co. to bring you this collab shoe. Check it out.