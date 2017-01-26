Creature Quickie with David Gravette

Tim Prozorov's "An End Has A Start" Part European DC rider Tim Prozorov just dropped a ripping four minute part. Watch it here.

Skate Mental's "Pizza Slice" Griptape Order up some Pizza Slice griptape from Skate Mental now.

New from Welcome Check out all of the new boards from Welcome in part 1 of their Spring '17 catalog.

Santa Cruz at Kona Here's Tom Remillard, Josh Borden and Emmanuel Guzman with some clips from their session at Kona.