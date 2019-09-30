Thrasher Magazine

DC Shoes' "Dudes Camping" Video

9/30/2019

Enjoy this cut of T-funk, Evan Smith, Wes Kremer, Toby Ryan and Cruise Mosberg doing what they do best across the lush lands of the Northwest.

 

