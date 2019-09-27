Shake Junt's Frankie Heck "Heck Yeah!" Part

PHX AM 2018 Video Skateboarding is progressing at an unfathomable rate and there’s no better proof than the talent pool at PHX AM. Things just get heavier and heavier each year. Congrats to Ivan Monteiro for taking home the top spot!

Double Rock: Altamont Familiar faces plus some young rippers you might not be familiar with yet, the Altamont squad ripped The Rock and made it look easy.

Converse X Chocolate Skate Jam In celebration of Kenny Anderson’s new Converse X Chocolate shoe, the guys teamed up for a classic parking-lot skate jam at Furnace skate shop in Buena Park. Tacos, ramps, beers and bros—what's not to love? —Ben Karpinski

King of the Road Season 2: Premiere Photos The show starts Thursday, but skateboarding's pros and bros got a sneak peek in Hollywood last night with Hambone covering all the action.