DLX Looking For Freelance Artist
3/15/2018
DLX is looking for a Freelance Artist. The swiss army knife can do absolutely everything kind of Freelance Artist. If that’s you; email your portfolio link to[email protected]
-
2/02/2018
DLX Art Room Sh*t Show RecapThe second Deluxe art room shit show went down in San Francisco in January. Check out the recap vid here.
-
1/04/2018
The Deluxe Artroom ArtshowThe Deluxe Artroom show is January 5th at 111 Minna in SF. Art from the whole crew, music by Tommy Guerrero, John Cardiel, and Big Hongry, plus the premiere of Spitfire's Arson Dept 2 video. Start the new year off wrong.
-
11/21/2017
DLX Known Associate Dave WaiteDeluxe just posted an interview with Dave Waite from 35th Ave with info on how to help save their DIY. Check it out.
-
11/03/2017
Aidan Fuller: DLX Known AssociateAidan Fuller is a Known Associate from Joker's skateshop and DLX is proud to help put out his first video part. Check it out.
-
9/12/2017
Matt Gottwig Packs an OrderMatt Gottwig packs the first order of new Fall boards from Real, Krooked, and Antihero for 35th North Skateshop.