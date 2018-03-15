DLX Looking For Freelance Artist

DLX Art Room Sh*t Show Recap The second Deluxe art room shit show went down in San Francisco in January. Check out the recap vid here.

The Deluxe Artroom Artshow The Deluxe Artroom show is January 5th at 111 Minna in SF. Art from the whole crew, music by Tommy Guerrero, John Cardiel, and Big Hongry, plus the premiere of Spitfire's Arson Dept 2 video. Start the new year off wrong.

DLX Known Associate Dave Waite Deluxe just posted an interview with Dave Waite from 35th Ave with info on how to help save their DIY. Check it out.

Aidan Fuller: DLX Known Associate Aidan Fuller is a Known Associate from Joker's skateshop and DLX is proud to help put out his first video part. Check it out.