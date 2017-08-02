Dwayne Fagundes in Brazil

Yonnie Cruz for Bones Bearings Yonnie Cruz comes through with a few clips for Bones bearings. Check it out.

Christian Dufrene for Bones Swiss Christian Dufrene skates his hometown park and tells you why he skates Bones Swiss.

Charlie Blair for Bones Bearings Charlie Blair talks about why he skates Bones Swiss bearings then puts them to use in some bowls.

Bones Bearings Sweepstake You still have a week left to enter to win some gear from Bones bearings.