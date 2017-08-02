Hall of Meat: Joey Ragali

Magnified: Corey Glick Corey goes the hard way, opting to alley-oop his 180 nosegrind over the top. Heavy move on hefty Hubba ledge.

Foundation's "Oddity" NorCal Premiere Foundation will be screening Oddity in San Jose Feb. 8th with tunes supplied by DJ Corey Duffel.

Hall of Meat: Nick Espinoza Nick picks a crusty line for this drop-in and gets crushed.

Foundation "Oddity" Premiere Photos In an age of overly-produced video shorts, the F troop kept it true to the core and stuck with the tried-and-true formula with a half-hour video of straight hammers. Check out some photos from the premiere here.