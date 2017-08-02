Hall of Meat: Joey Ragali
2/08/2017
This slam is a bruiser, for sure. But Joey’s cat-like spin prevented it from being even worse.
-
2/07/2017
Magnified: Corey GlickCorey goes the hard way, opting to alley-oop his 180 nosegrind over the top. Heavy move on hefty Hubba ledge.
-
2/06/2017
Foundation's "Oddity" NorCal PremiereFoundation will be screening Oddity in San Jose Feb. 8th with tunes supplied by DJ Corey Duffel.
-
2/02/2017
Hall of Meat: Nick EspinozaNick picks a crusty line for this drop-in and gets crushed.
-
2/02/2017
Foundation "Oddity" Premiere PhotosIn an age of overly-produced video shorts, the F troop kept it true to the core and stuck with the tried-and-true formula with a half-hour video of straight hammers. Check out some photos from the premiere here.
-
1/27/2017
Hall Of Meat: Danil IsakovThis clip is a monument to broken legs everywhere.