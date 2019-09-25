Thrasher Magazine

Menu
More

Element in Barcelona

9/25/2019

Introducing the Element Fall '19 seasonal video, shot in Barcelona and featuring Jaakko Ojanen, Sascha Daley, Maité Steenhoudt, Gabriel Fortunato, Nick Garcia, Phil Zwijsen, Ethan Loy, Mathias Torres and Raphael Detienne.

 

  • 9/25/2019

    adidas' "Law Of The Seas" Video

    adidas&#039; &quot;Law Of The Seas&quot; Video
    Silas Baxter-Neal, Shin Sanbongi and Dennis Durrant head out to the land down under to link up with fellow Australian and Japanese adidas team riders.
  • 9/25/2019

    Happy Birthday Mechelen DIY

    Happy Birthday Mechelen DIY
    Belgium's Mechelen DIY celebrates ten years with it's heaviest session yet. Bands, beers and heavy shredding late into the night – this is what it's all about.
  • 9/24/2019

    REAL's "Be Free" Tour

    REAL&#039;s &quot;Be Free&quot; Tour
    What’s the best way to finish up the new video project Ishod Wair and Kyle Walker are working on? Take a trip with a handpicked crew of their homies to some great cities with amazing skate shops and hit new spots.
  • 9/24/2019

    Riley Hawk on Brixton

    Riley Hawk on Brixton
    Brixton is stoked to announce that Riley Hawk has joined their union.
  • 9/23/2019

    Bill's Wheels BBQ and Skate Jam

    Bill&#039;s Wheels BBQ and Skate Jam
    Come join the Bill's Wheels crew in Santa Cruz this weekend for a BBQ and skate jam. Details here.
© 1981–2019 High Speed Productions, Inc.