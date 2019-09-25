Element in Barcelona

adidas' "Law Of The Seas" Video Silas Baxter-Neal, Shin Sanbongi and Dennis Durrant head out to the land down under to link up with fellow Australian and Japanese adidas team riders.

Happy Birthday Mechelen DIY Belgium's Mechelen DIY celebrates ten years with it's heaviest session yet. Bands, beers and heavy shredding late into the night – this is what it's all about.

REAL's "Be Free" Tour What’s the best way to finish up the new video project Ishod Wair and Kyle Walker are working on? Take a trip with a handpicked crew of their homies to some great cities with amazing skate shops and hit new spots.

Riley Hawk on Brixton Brixton is stoked to announce that Riley Hawk has joined their union.