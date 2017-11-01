Thrasher Magazine

Welcome's "Fetish" DVD Pre-Order Let romance ensnare your heart with Welcome’s first full length video “Fetish”. Available to pre-order now and shipping January 16.

Luan Oliveira's "One For All" Part Quick feet. Technical pop. Luan does Luan from Brazil to Spain, LA and beyond. Watch his new part "One For All" here.

Brodie Penrod for Ricta Brodie grabs a fresh set of Ricta Naturals and puts them to the test.

Roman and Cedric Pabich for Bronson The Pabich bros ooze style and bring the heat to every session. Check out this footy from Bronson.