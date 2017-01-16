Firing Line: Ronnie Sandoval

Firing Line: Welcome The Welcome warlocks know there's power in numbers. Rick Fabro, Daniel Vargas and Ryan Townley conjure up a concrete trifecta for the Skate Gods. Three really is the magic number.

P-Stone's Xmas Cookie: Fun in Floripa Never a dull moment in Floripa, and always top shelf hospitality. A big ol' Xmas cheers to the RTMF crew! –P-Stone

Firing Line: Oskar Rozenberg Oskar flows around this DIY park and effortlessly attacks that tall corner.

Firing Line: Gavin Nolan Gavin spins a quick no-push line at a killer waterfront ledge spot.