Elemental Awareness Visits Pine Ridge Reservation

8/18/2017

Element visited the Lakota reservation in Pine Ridge, South Dakota. Check out the video here.

 

  • 8/18/2017

    New from Independent

    New from Independent
    Check out all of the new trucks and gear from Indepndent in their Fall '17 catalog.
  • 8/18/2017

    New enjoi Pro Jackson Pilz

    New enjoi Pro Jackson Pilz
    Jackson Pilz, King of the Road MVP, is now pro for enjoi. Congrats Jackson!
  • 8/18/2017

    Landon Belcher talks Flight Deck

    Landon Belcher talks Flight Deck
    Landon Belcher talks about his experiences with Powell's Flight deck.
  • 8/17/2017

    New from Spitfire

    New from Spitfire
    Check out the new Formula Four Pro Coaster series featuring wheels from Kyle Walker, Ishod Wair and Raven Tershey and much more in Spitfire's Fall '17 catalog.
  • 8/16/2017

    Pass~Port's "Goodbye VX" Video

    Pass~Port&#039;s &quot;Goodbye VX&quot; Video
    The boys from Pass~Port are saying so long to VX, but at least they made one hell of a farewell tape.
