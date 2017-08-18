Elemental Awareness Visits Pine Ridge Reservation
8/18/2017
Element visited the Lakota reservation in Pine Ridge, South Dakota. Check out the video here.
8/18/2017
New from IndependentCheck out all of the new trucks and gear from Indepndent in their Fall '17 catalog.
8/18/2017
New enjoi Pro Jackson PilzJackson Pilz, King of the Road MVP, is now pro for enjoi. Congrats Jackson!
8/18/2017
Landon Belcher talks Flight DeckLandon Belcher talks about his experiences with Powell's Flight deck.
8/17/2017
New from SpitfireCheck out the new Formula Four Pro Coaster series featuring wheels from Kyle Walker, Ishod Wair and Raven Tershey and much more in Spitfire's Fall '17 catalog.
8/16/2017
Pass~Port's "Goodbye VX" VideoThe boys from Pass~Port are saying so long to VX, but at least they made one hell of a farewell tape.