"Exposure Open 2019" Video

11/05/2019

Watch Lizzie, Allysha, Jordyn and hella up and comers rip the HB park for big cash. McTwist over the channel? Ruby Trew's got 'em.

 

 

Street 15+

  1. 1. Margielyn Arda Didal, Phillipines $5,000 
  2. 2. Georgia Martin, USA - $2000
  3. 3. Itzel Granados Flores, Mexico - $1,000
  4. 4. Amanda Castillo, USA
  5. 5. Celina Meehan, USA
  6. 6. Alexa Garcia, Mexico

Street 6-14

  1. 1. Hiyori Otagiri, Japan - $5,000
  2. 2. Aoi Ishimaru, Japan - $2,000
  3. 3. Christine Cottam, USA - $1,000
  4. 4. Mia Lovell, USA 
  5. 5. Paige Heyn, USA
  6. 6. Seto Kitano, AZ

Vert Open

  1. 1. Sakura Yosozumi, Japan - $5,000
  2. 2. Arianna Carmona, USA - $2,000
  3. 3. Allysha Le, USA - $1,000
  4. 4. Lizzie Armanto, Finland
  5. 5. Ruby Trew, Australia
  6. 6. Michelle Yoon, USA

Park 6-14

  1. 1. Bella Kenworthy, USA - $5,000
  2. 2. Yurin Fuji, Japan - $2,000
  3. 3. Ruby Lilley, USA - $1,000
  4. 4. Lola Tambling, England
  5. 5. Cona Suganami, Japan
  6. 6. Carlin Makibbin, USA

Park 15-29

  1. 1. Bryce Wettstein,USA $5,000
  2. 2. Jordan Santana,USA $2,000
  3. 3. Arianna Carmona, USA $1,000
  4. 4. Michelle Yoon, USA
  5. 5. Amar Hadid, Australia
  6. 6. Jordyn Barratt, USA

Park 30+

  1. 1. Tuli Lam,USA - $5,000
  2. 2. Deise Reis, Brazil - $2,000
  3. 3. Michelle Barnett - $1,000
  4. 4. Jen O'Brien, USA
  5. 5. Cheryl Milstein, USA
  6. 6. Nicole Noller, USA

Best Trick

  • Vert - Ruby Trew McTwist over channel - $5,000
  • Street - Margielyn Didal - Heelflip Mute over the Vans sign on the 5 block -$5,000
  • Highest Air- Nicole Hause -5.5 ft Frontside Air $3,500
  • Longest Grind - Nicole Hause 9.5 block bs 5-0 - $3,500
