"Exposure Open 2019" Video
11/05/2019
Watch Lizzie, Allysha, Jordyn and hella up and comers rip the HB park for big cash. McTwist over the channel? Ruby Trew's got 'em.
Street 15+
- 1. Margielyn Arda Didal, Phillipines $5,000
- 2. Georgia Martin, USA - $2000
- 3. Itzel Granados Flores, Mexico - $1,000
- 4. Amanda Castillo, USA
- 5. Celina Meehan, USA
- 6. Alexa Garcia, Mexico
Street 6-14
- 1. Hiyori Otagiri, Japan - $5,000
- 2. Aoi Ishimaru, Japan - $2,000
- 3. Christine Cottam, USA - $1,000
- 4. Mia Lovell, USA
- 5. Paige Heyn, USA
- 6. Seto Kitano, AZ
Vert Open
- 1. Sakura Yosozumi, Japan - $5,000
- 2. Arianna Carmona, USA - $2,000
- 3. Allysha Le, USA - $1,000
- 4. Lizzie Armanto, Finland
- 5. Ruby Trew, Australia
- 6. Michelle Yoon, USA
Park 6-14
- 1. Bella Kenworthy, USA - $5,000
- 2. Yurin Fuji, Japan - $2,000
- 3. Ruby Lilley, USA - $1,000
- 4. Lola Tambling, England
- 5. Cona Suganami, Japan
- 6. Carlin Makibbin, USA
Park 15-29
- 1. Bryce Wettstein,USA $5,000
- 2. Jordan Santana,USA $2,000
- 3. Arianna Carmona, USA $1,000
- 4. Michelle Yoon, USA
- 5. Amar Hadid, Australia
- 6. Jordyn Barratt, USA
Park 30+
- 1. Tuli Lam,USA - $5,000
- 2. Deise Reis, Brazil - $2,000
- 3. Michelle Barnett - $1,000
- 4. Jen O'Brien, USA
- 5. Cheryl Milstein, USA
- 6. Nicole Noller, USA
Best Trick
- Vert - Ruby Trew McTwist over channel - $5,000
- Street - Margielyn Didal - Heelflip Mute over the Vans sign on the 5 block -$5,000
- Highest Air- Nicole Hause -5.5 ft Frontside Air $3,500
- Longest Grind - Nicole Hause 9.5 block bs 5-0 - $3,500
