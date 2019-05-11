"Exposure Open 2019" Video

April Skateboard's "DIEGO" Video The April squad is stacked, and the addition of the technically superlative Diego Najera launches them into lofty company. Power moves!

Toy Machine's "Programming Injection" Full Video Thus far you’ve received daily injections of Toy Machine propaganda directly into your system, but now’s the time to up the dosage. Here is Toy’s new full-length in its glorious entirety, from start to finish.

Rough Cut: Kevin Baekkel's "Higher Power" Part Bækkel barges at mach speed, takes heavy hits, and not even a priest can spoil his pursuit of a hammer. Enjoy these 30 minutes of beast mode skating.

BS with TG: Thomas Campbell Part 1 After a few months off for tour, TG is back with more BS'n. This time with artist, filmmaker and all around master of crafts, the one and only Thomas Campbell.