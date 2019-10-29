Thrasher Magazine

Exposure Open 2019

10/29/2019

An epic women's skate event for a good cause and some serious prize money, Exposure goes down this Saturday Nov. 2nd at the Vans HB park. Click through for video and info.

 

 

