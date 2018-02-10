Franky Villani’s “Always on my mind” Primitive Part
10/02/2018
Franky is all time! Classic cool, tech gnarly, and comfortable enough to skate to the pet shop boys. Congrats on turning pro for Primitive Franky! You deserve it.
7/03/2018
Nike x Hockey's "Killshot" Demo PhotosWith the help of Nike SB and Hockey, Pawnshop was able to block off College Avenue in downtown Covina and throw one hell of a “parking-lot” demo in celebration of the new Killshot shoe.
1/16/2018
New Balance's "The Good Land" VideoThe Midwest has an unmistakeable grit to it, making skate footage look so raw and rad. The NB crew celebrated the crust with this Rust Belt belter. Looks more like the Great Land to us!
1/16/2018
New Balance's "Blessed in the Midwest" ArticlePeep the Good Land vid then check the NB Midwest article from the February issue of the mag: double-kinked rails, DIY data, a dude named Pizza and Ron MF'n Allen—Monday sucks no more!
1/11/2018
Fatback: New Balance Blessed in the MidwestCapturing the good times, the shenanigans and plenty of shredding, there’s no coverage quite like Fatback coverage. The New Balance crew stacked plenty of serious footage, but watching them mess around is loads of fun. Enjoy...
11/28/2017
SOTY 2017: "Pro's Picks" VideoThey can kickflip, handplant and switch back tail better than the rest of us, but can they select the perfect SOTY? Check out who the pros want to win the only award that matters!