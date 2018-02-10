Thrasher Magazine

Franky Villani’s “Always on my mind” Primitive Part

10/02/2018

Franky is all time! Classic cool, tech gnarly, and comfortable enough to skate to the pet shop boys. Congrats on turning pro for Primitive Franky! You deserve it. 
