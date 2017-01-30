Fresh Blend: Auby Taylor

Jameson XT featuring Julian Davidson Through a constant quest to make better skateboarding footwear, Etnies has been working with Julian Davidson to perfect the Jameson Bloodline.

Creature Quickie with David Gravette Gravette with a quick one at the Clatskanie skatepark in Oregon in this clip from Creature.

Tim Prozorov's "An End Has A Start" Part European DC rider Tim Prozorov just dropped a ripping four minute part. Watch it here.

Skate Mental's "Pizza Slice" Griptape Order up some Pizza Slice griptape from Skate Mental now.