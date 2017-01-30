Firing Line: Robbie Brockel
1/30/2017
The singing of a rail, the clacking of bricks and the beautiful sound of a 360 flip being caught. Big Ern's stoked on it and we bet you will be too.
1/27/2017
Robbie Brockel's "Surveillance" TeaserRobbie blends brute force, a big bag of tricks, and proper style into an unstoppable combo. His new part premieres here on Tuesday.
1/26/2017
Firing Line: Ron WhaleyUnder a canopy of trees, Ron glides through a sweet line. His footage is always worth its weight in gold. Happy birthday, Ron!
1/16/2017
Firing Line: Ronnie SandovalRonnie treats himself to a proper reward after barnstorming a backyard bowl. Congrats on turning pro for Krooked!
1/09/2017
Firing Line: WelcomeThe Welcome warlocks know there's power in numbers. Rick Fabro, Daniel Vargas and Ryan Townley conjure up a concrete trifecta for the Skate Gods. Three really is the magic number.
12/16/2016
Firing Line: Oskar RozenbergOskar flows around this DIY park and effortlessly attacks that tall corner.