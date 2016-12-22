Thrasher Magazine

Creature Welcomes Kevin Bækkel Creature is proud to officially welcome Kevin Bækkel to the team with this re-mixed edit from his part in the HITIT video out of Copenhagen.

RVCAloha Episode 2 Greyson Fletcher, Curren Caples, Spanky, Malakai Montes and Shane Borland hit Hawaii for a week with RVCA. Check out the edit here.

Busenitz's Vulc RX Dennis Busenitz takes his Vulc RX to the streets of Japan hitting spot after spot. Check it out.

Communist Wonderland Ep. 2 Join Shmatty Chaffin, Brandon Biebel, Joey Brezinksi, Paul Hart, Daniel Espinoza, and Kevin Romar on a trip to Bruce Lee's memorial theme park in China.