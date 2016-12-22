Thrasher Magazine

Going Pro with Ultimate Phil

12/22/2016

Phil is a man. A man who skates. He's going on 40, so if he's going to turn pro it's now or never. More at The Predatory Bird.

 

  • 12/22/2016

    Creature Welcomes Kevin Bækkel

    Creature is proud to officially welcome Kevin Bækkel to the team with this re-mixed edit from his part in the HITIT video out of Copenhagen.
  • 12/21/2016

    RVCAloha Episode 2

    Greyson Fletcher, Curren Caples, Spanky, Malakai Montes and Shane Borland hit Hawaii for a week with RVCA. Check out the edit here.
  • 12/21/2016

    Busenitz's Vulc RX

    Dennis Busenitz takes his Vulc RX to the streets of Japan hitting spot after spot. Check it out.
  • 12/20/2016

    Communist Wonderland Ep. 2

    Join Shmatty Chaffin, Brandon Biebel, Joey Brezinksi, Paul Hart, Daniel Espinoza, and Kevin Romar on a trip to Bruce Lee's memorial theme park in China.
  • 12/20/2016

    Nick Boserio's Pro Wheels

    Nick Boserio took his dog for a skate through Portland and found himself a nice tasty sixer of Coopers and his new pro OJ wheels.
