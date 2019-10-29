Thrasher Magazine

Menu
More

Happy 29th Birthday Burnside

10/29/2019

Halloween marks the 29th birthday of Burnside, the most iconic DIY park in skate history. Check out this blog post from VPS.

 

750burnsidehbd

  • 10/29/2019

    Happy 29th Birthday Burnside

    Happy 29th Birthday Burnside
    Halloween marks the 29th birthday of Burnside, the most iconic DIY park in skate history. Check out this blog post from VPS.
  • 10/29/2019

    Vans Park Series: Salt Lake City Men's Highlights

    Vans Park Series: Salt Lake City Men's Highlights
    Salt Lake City ain’t the wildest place on earth, but the final stop of the Park Series peaked the energy levels in Utah to unprecedented heights. Congrats to Oski for taking home the crown!
  • 10/29/2019

    Vans Park Series: Salt Lake City Photos

    Vans Park Series: Salt Lake City Photos
    Welp, that’s it, folks! Another year down for the Vans Park Series. The finale took place in none other than the sunny and alcohol-deprived Salt Lake City, Utah.
  • 10/29/2019

    Vans Park Series: Salt Lake City Women's Highlights

    Vans Park Series: Salt Lake City Women's Highlights
    "These girls are about to thrash this place like no tomorrow." —Christian Hosoi. C’mon. It’s Hosoi. He knows what’s good!
  • 10/29/2019

    VPS Finals in SLC - LIVE STREAM

    VPS Finals in SLC - LIVE STREAM
    This is it! The final event for the Vans Park Series. We’ve seen some heavy skating go down all year from this series, and this stop in Salt Lake City will be no different. Click on the live stream and enjoy the carnage. 
  • 10/29/2019

    Vans Park Series: Paris Men's Highlights

    Vans Park Series: Paris Men's Highlights
    It was a full-on assault at the Paris stop and the City of Love got punched in it’s GD face! Two takeaways: 540s are becoming stock arsenal (again) and Alex Sorgente might not have won but he shut the show down! Holy F…
  • 10/29/2019

    Vans Park Series: Paris Women's Highlights

    Vans Park Series: Paris Women's Highlights
    It’s summer in Paris and the concrete is scorching. Kokona Hiraki and Lizzie Armanto lead the charge as the level of ripping in these Park Series events climbs higher and higher.
  • 10/29/2019

    Vans Park Series: Paris LIVE WEBCAST

    Vans Park Series: Paris LIVE WEBCAST
    Tune in here for all of the action from the Vans Park Series in Paris.
  • 10/29/2019

    Vans Park Series: Montréal Men's Highlights

    Vans Park Series: Montréal Men's Highlights
    The talent is already off the charts in this Vans Park Series. But when these dudes start pushing each other, the level of skating is beyond belief.
  • 10/29/2019

    Vans Park Series: Montréal Women's Highlights

    Vans Park Series: Montréal Women's Highlights
    The future looks bright as established rippers are joined by prodigy new blood. Every inch of terrain gets torched as these female shredders ignite the park.
© 1981–2019 High Speed Productions, Inc.