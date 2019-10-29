Happy 29th Birthday Burnside Halloween marks the 29th birthday of Burnside, the most iconic DIY park in skate history. Check out this blog post from VPS.

Vans Park Series: Salt Lake City Men's Highlights Salt Lake City ain’t the wildest place on earth, but the final stop of the Park Series peaked the energy levels in Utah to unprecedented heights. Congrats to Oski for taking home the crown!

Vans Park Series: Salt Lake City Photos Welp, that’s it, folks! Another year down for the Vans Park Series. The finale took place in none other than the sunny and alcohol-deprived Salt Lake City, Utah.

Vans Park Series: Salt Lake City Women's Highlights "These girls are about to thrash this place like no tomorrow." —Christian Hosoi. C’mon. It’s Hosoi. He knows what’s good!

VPS Finals in SLC - LIVE STREAM This is it! The final event for the Vans Park Series. We’ve seen some heavy skating go down all year from this series, and this stop in Salt Lake City will be no different. Click on the live stream and enjoy the carnage.

Vans Park Series: Paris Men's Highlights It was a full-on assault at the Paris stop and the City of Love got punched in it’s GD face! Two takeaways: 540s are becoming stock arsenal (again) and Alex Sorgente might not have won but he shut the show down! Holy F…

Vans Park Series: Paris Women's Highlights It’s summer in Paris and the concrete is scorching. Kokona Hiraki and Lizzie Armanto lead the charge as the level of ripping in these Park Series events climbs higher and higher.

Vans Park Series: Paris LIVE WEBCAST Tune in here for all of the action from the Vans Park Series in Paris.

Vans Park Series: Montréal Men's Highlights The talent is already off the charts in this Vans Park Series. But when these dudes start pushing each other, the level of skating is beyond belief.