House of Vans Chicago Grand Opening The House of Vans in Chicago is opening their doors with a two-day celebration featuring a photo exhibit, artist workshop, open skate night and performances by Future Islands, Digable Planets and Noname. RSVP here.

De La Soul Interview Maseo took some time while in Argentina to discuss the new album, performing on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon and whether or not working with Prince Paul will ever happen again.

Thrasher Radio: Ep. 54 Evan Smith The top-three list for SOTY was all tuff no fluff: Figgy, K-Walks and Evan Smith. While he don’t mind not being the “guy,” he’s just stoked to be on planet Earth having the time of his life. Listen to Mr. Smith talk about the road and the mag on the airwaves. —Jake Phelps

Descendents Interview Descendents were the background music to so many sessions and they contributed to the soundtracks of some of the most-watched skate videos of all times. Thankfully, they’re still cranking out the tunes with a brand-new album. We caught up with their front man, Milo, to see what makes them tick year after year.

Snoop x Gonz Los Angeles Recap The "LA Stories" collaboration between Snoop Dogg and Mark Gonzales connects skateboarding, music and art.

Midnight Interview They’re like a dash of punk, an ounce of metal, but really just some of the best speedy rock ‘n’ roll in ages.

Alice Cooper Interview With rock stars dropping like flies nowadays, we are really lucky to have Alice Cooper still out there going full throttle. Welcome to Alice’s nightmare.

Metallica: Hardwired at House of Vans Photos Metallica played their album release show last night to a lucky crowd at the House of Vans in London.

Metallica: Hardwired at House of Vans Metallica is be debuting their new album Hardwired... To Self-Destruct at the House of Vans in London today. Tune in to the live stream at 1pm PST/ 9pm GMT.