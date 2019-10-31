New from Indy

Thrasher Magazine

10/31/2019

Check out all of the new gear from Independent in their Holiday '19 catalog.

 

  • 10/31/2019

    Clive Dixon's "Cold" Part

    This part is a good warm up to prepare you for what Clive has coming down the pipeline. Check it out.
  • 10/30/2019

    Charles Deschamps Knows

    Charles Deschamps covers all the bases, flipping bump to bars, smooth lines, and a double kinked hubba to close things out for the newest Thunder Knows video.
  • 10/30/2019

    New from Santa Cruz

    Check out all of the new boards from Sanat Cruz in their Holiday '19 catalog here.
  • 10/29/2019

    Spitfire Wheels: Jacky SF

    Jarne Verbruggen keeps it going in SF with the Jacky crew in this clip from Spitfire.
  • 10/29/2019

    Happy 29th Birthday Burnside

    Halloween marks the 29th birthday of Burnside, the most iconic DIY park in skate history. Check out this blog post from VPS.
