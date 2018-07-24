Thrasher Magazine

Jonah Hill's "Mid90s" Trailer

7/24/2018

Written and directed by Jonah Hill, Mid90s follows Stevie, a thirteen-year-old in '90s-era LA who spends his summer navigating between his troubled home life and a group of new friends that he meets at a Motor Avenue skateshop.

 

