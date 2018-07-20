Magnified: T-Funk

DC Shoes' "Street Sweeper" Trailer The only valid excuse for not watching DC’s Street Sweeper vid on Monday is that you died over the weekend. This one’s gonna rule, no doubt about it.

DC Heritage DW1 Danny Way shows you the first DC shoe of all time and inducts it to their new heritage collection.

DC Shoes' "Latam Supertour" Video The DC skateboarding team traveled to Argentina, Chile, Brazil, Peru and Mexico and came back with this awesome video. Check it out.