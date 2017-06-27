Jordan Taylor WKND Professional
Jordan Taylor has earned professional belt from WKND skateboards.
Chris Brunner's "Raw Ams" PartChris links lines together like a seasoned pro. Crank up the tunes and get stoked on a solid part from Independent trucks.
The Fixer Skateboards PromoFixer skateboards is a small independent board brand out of Portland. The Fixer squad is Phil, Tim, Ryan and Miles; true freaks in the best possible sense of the term. For Northwest creative grit, the Fixer promo delivers hard.
Born Free Motorcycle Show 9 PhotosThe Born Free Motorcycle Show asked Jeff Grosso and Vans to round up a vert ramp and a crew of rippers to session throughout the weekend. Check out some photos here.
New from KrookedMark Gonzales shows the team around NYC, Cromer gives us a Sinkat is, Drehobl goes up to an 8.75 and a whole lot more from Krooked. Check it out.
New from WelcomeCheck out all of the new boards from Welcome in their summer catalog.