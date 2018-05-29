King of the Road Season 3: Series Trailer
5/29/2018
Yep, KOTR is back! Real, Element and Foundation jump in the van for a two-week odyssey of weirdness, wild moves and plenty of good ol’ fashioned skateboard torture. The TV series starts July 10th on Viceland. Buckle up!
5/25/2018
Actions REALized TourJoin the REAL team on the Actions REALized tour starting at Uprise in Chicago for the premiere of the new Out of Sight series, Tommy Guerrero board release party at Refuge in Detroit to stand up to cancer, a skate jam at The Wig with Dan Mancina and Roll For Rob in Providence.
5/22/2018
Altamont's "Anecdote" VideoThough often humorous, this particular anecdote is deadly serious! Aceves, Neen, Lay, Servold and Wimer put a hurting on the streets in this no-gimmick vid from Altamont. If it’s raw shredding you’re craving, dig in and get stuffed.
5/18/2018
REAL's "Out of Sight" TrailerOut of Sight is a series of short films from REAL skateboards that highlights the efforts of a few who make skateboarding better for all.
5/18/2018
Elemental Awareness x Cuba Skate 2018Elemental Awareness teamed up with Cuba Skate for a 2nd trip back Cuba to bring skateboards, build obstacles and spend time in nature.
5/18/2018
Foundation's "Nuclear Paradise" Pro SeriesCheck out Foundation's new "Nuclear Paradise" pro series by Kenny Banzai.