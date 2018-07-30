Thrasher Magazine

King of the Road Season 3: The Teams Watch KOTR

7/30/2018

Be a fly on the wall and watch ‘em squirm while the Real, Element and Foundation teams watch the TV show for the first time. These reactions are priceless.

 

 

Here's how you can watch KING OF THE ROAD Season 3.

