King of the Road Season 3: The Teams Watch KOTR Be a fly on the wall and watch ‘em squirm while the Real, Element and Foundation teams watch the TV show for the first time. These reactions are priceless.

King of the Road Season 3: Nyjah's Heinous Slams! If you want to do the biggest sh–t, you're gonna take some of the biggest hits. Nyjah knows.

King of the Road Season 3: Three Dudes Skate with Handcuffs From the manual pad to a sleeping bag, these guys get closer (and weirder) than they ever thought possible. Wait. Did Chip just sh–t down a chimney?!

King of the Road Season 3: Webisode 3 (2018) Evan Smith goes on a cosmic voyage while Lil’ Nicky gets tricked into a belly-button piercing. Three dudes are handcuffed together and hilarity (and manuals action) ensues. Watch it right now, free worldwide – just like back in the day!

King of the Road Season 3: Nick Merlino Profile He may be crazy, but let’s face it – Nick Merlino would murder Big Pink in a fight. What happens when the loosest of cannons hops in the KOTR van? It’s gonna get a lot worse before it gets better. Merlino rules!

King of the Road Season 3: Chima Ferguson Profile Chima’s a serious road vet but this is his first time on KOTR. Can the Wonder from Down Under get down with such Seppo shenanigans? Check the stats!

King of the Road Season 3: Slick AF! How do those cool-looking dudes get their hair slicked back like that? Jack Olson finds out the hard (and wrong) way. 50 points, tho! Watch King of the Road Tuesdays at 9pm on Viceland.