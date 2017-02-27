New from Krux

The Nine Club Ep 37 with Carlos Ribeiro Carlos Ribeiro discusses his move from Brazil to Barcelona and then to California, turning pro, filming for his Thrasher part, and more.

adidas x Ari Marcopoulos adidas Skateboarding and cult photographer Ari Marcopoulos reveals their limited edition footwear and apparel collaboration capsule.

Pro-Tec at Zeuner's Ramp Steve Caballero, Christian Hosoi, Omar Hassan, Tate Carew and Jimmy Wilkins get a session in at the Zeuner residence in Encinitas, CA. Check it out.