Thrasher Magazine

Menu
More

Sorry, you must be using a modern browser with JavaScript enabled to view videos.

Jim Greco's "Year 13" Film

2/27/2017

A new cinematic offering from the captivating mind of Jim Greco, with guest appearances from Jeremy Klein, Chris Pastras, Jason Lee, and Danny Sargent. Shot by Tobin Yelland and Joey Sinko. Enjoy...

  • 2/25/2017

    Jim Greco's "Year 13" Trailer

    Jim Greco&#039;s &quot;Year 13&quot; Trailer
    Skating gets cinematic with Jim Greco's follow up to last year's "The Way Out". Prepare to be amazed — premiers Monday.
  • 11/29/2016

    SOTY 2016: Pro's Picks

    SOTY 2016: Pro&#039;s Picks
    Who are the big dogs picking for SOTY this year? Have a look...
  • 10/04/2016

    Loud x Cheapo Fundraiser

    Loud x Cheapo Fundraiser
    Last Friday, Loud and Cheapo Watches threw a fundraiser/product launch party. 
  • 8/04/2016

    Supra's "Oscar & Friends" Video

    Supra&#039;s &quot;Oscar &amp; Friends&quot; Video
    The entire team sparks up the festivities and Oscar closes it out with an incredible part. The Skate Gods are smiling down from above. Well done, boys.
  • 8/04/2016

    Supra's "Oscar & Friends" Premiere Photos

    Supra&#039;s &quot;Oscar &amp; Friends&quot; Premiere Photos
    Watched that Supra vid yet? Pure street stoke and a job well done. They held a premiere in Hollywood and some familiar faces made it out to share in the fun.
© 1981–2017 High Speed Productions, Inc.