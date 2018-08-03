New from Krux

-
The Creature Tour VideoAfter finishing the Creature Video, the crew went on an eight week US demo tour to promote the video and meet some fiends. Check out the tour video here.
Vans' "Get on Board" Women in Skateboarding EventMarch 9th at the Vans park in Orange. RSVP and roll out for a rad day celebrating women riding skateboards.
Fresh Blend: Erick Winkowski at GarvanzaErick Winkowski at Garvanza's deep bowl? You know that's gonna be good. Check it out.
New from RictaCheck out all of the new wheels from Ricta in their Spring '18 catalog.
New from Mob GripCheck out all of the new griptape from Mob in their Spring '18 catalog.