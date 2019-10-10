New from Lurk Hard

-
10/10/2019
New from REALCheck out all of the new boards from REAL in their Fall '19 catalog.
10/10/2019
Blake Johnson True GritBlake accomplished his dreams of becoming a pro skater through what some would seem to be an impossible goal. Hear his close friends and family members talk about how Blake got to where he is today.
10/09/2019
How Tyshawn Jones Became Skater Of The YearThis new mini doc takes you on a trip back to the genesis of Tyshawn, long before SOTY and a signature shoe. Enjoy this glimpse into the life of one of the most dynamic skateboarding talents of all-time.
10/09/2019
Sam Atkins for Modus BearingsSam Atkins comes through with some solid clips for Modus bearings. Check it out.
10/08/2019
enjoi x New Dealenjoi teamed up with New Deal for this board series. Check it out.