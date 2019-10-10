New from Lurk Hard

Thrasher Magazine

10/10/2019

Check out the new gear from Lurk Hard in their Fall '19 catalog here.

 

  • 10/10/2019

    New from REAL

    Check out all of the new boards from REAL in their Fall '19 catalog.
  • 10/10/2019

    Blake Johnson True Grit

    Blake accomplished his dreams of becoming a pro skater through what some would seem to be an impossible goal. Hear his close friends and family members talk about how Blake got to where he is today.
  • 10/09/2019

    How Tyshawn Jones Became Skater Of The Year

    This new mini doc takes you on a trip back to the genesis of Tyshawn, long before SOTY and a signature shoe. Enjoy this glimpse into the life of one of the most dynamic skateboarding talents of all-time.
  • 10/09/2019

    Sam Atkins for Modus Bearings

    Sam Atkins comes through with some solid clips for Modus bearings. Check it out.
  • 10/08/2019

    enjoi x New Deal

    enjoi teamed up with New Deal for this board series. Check it out.
