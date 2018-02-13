Thrasher Magazine

Mark Gonzales' Pro-Tec Helmet

2/13/2018

Mark Gonzales rolls around Bay Ridge skatepark in his newly released Full Cut (Full-Tec) helmet in honor of its release.

 

