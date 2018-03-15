Micky Papa at Sheldon Park
3/15/2018
Micky Papa hits Sheldon Park on a fresh set of his Pro 51mm Ricta Naturals.
-
3/07/2018
New from RictaCheck out all of the new wheels from Ricta in their Spring '18 catalog.
-
2/20/2018
Ricta Park CrushersBehind the scenes look of David Gonzalez at Houghton Park in LB for Ricta.
-
2/05/2018
Ricta Super Crystals TestDylan Williams and Maurio McCoy add a little color to their setup with Ricta Super Crystals.
-
1/24/2018
Ricta Welcomes Cody McEntireRicta is proud to welcome Cody "The Catfish" McEntire to their family.
-
1/12/2018
Maurio McCoy Chrome CoresMaurio McCoy getting busy in the streets on some Ricta Chrome Cores.