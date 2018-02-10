Milton Martinez Running Free
10/02/2018
Milton hits the streets & takes it to a classic spot with an upgrade.
-
9/19/2018
Double Rock: Milton Martinez and Braulio SagasMilton Martinez and Braulio Sagas double down on Double Rock, pulverizing everything in their path. The language of stoke is international.
-
8/09/2018
CPH Open Recap #2The CPH OPEN crew landed in Amsterdam for a day, packed a couple river boats, and hit all the city's spots, ending with the infamous death race at NOORD skatepark.
-
7/06/2018
NOR Smokes Holiday with Bækkel & MartinezCreature went to Oslo and Hamar, Norway with Kevin Bækkel and Milton Martinez to check out Kevin's homeland and skate some spots.
-
6/22/2018
OJ Wheels' "Elite" Vol. 1The OJ's crew is thick, with enough styles and approaches to please even the saltiest skater haters. If you can’t find some joy in this Elite vid then you’re probably a closet scooterer.
-
6/04/2018
Volcom's "Terminal Tourist" VideoLouie Lopez, GT, Pedro Barros, Provost and Milton Martinez dipped below the border to meet up with the Volcom South American team and spots were laid to waste! That BMX track is next level… Book your tickets now.