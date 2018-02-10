Milton Martinez Running Free

Double Rock: Milton Martinez and Braulio Sagas Milton Martinez and Braulio Sagas double down on Double Rock, pulverizing everything in their path. The language of stoke is international.

CPH Open Recap #2 The CPH OPEN crew landed in Amsterdam for a day, packed a couple river boats, and hit all the city's spots, ending with the infamous death race at NOORD skatepark.

NOR Smokes Holiday with Bækkel & Martinez Creature went to Oslo and Hamar, Norway with Kevin Bækkel and Milton Martinez to check out Kevin's homeland and skate some spots.

OJ Wheels' "Elite" Vol. 1 The OJ's crew is thick, with enough styles and approaches to please even the saltiest skater haters. If you can’t find some joy in this Elite vid then you’re probably a closet scooterer.