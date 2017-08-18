Thrasher Magazine

Menu
More

New enjoi Pro Jackson Pilz

8/18/2017

Jackson Pilz, King of the Road MVP, is now pro for enjoi. Congrats Jackson!

 

  • 8/18/2017

    New from Independent

    New from Independent
    Check out all of the new trucks and gear from Indepndent in their Fall '17 catalog.
  • 8/18/2017

    Landon Belcher talks Flight Deck

    Landon Belcher talks Flight Deck
    Landon Belcher talks about his experiences with Powell's Flight deck.
  • 8/17/2017

    Enjoi Wins King of the Road Season 2!

    Enjoi Wins King of the Road Season 2!
    In the most closely-matched KOTR ever, panda powerhouse enjoi blazed into first place, no small thanks to MVPs Samarria Brevard and Jackson Pilz, the latter of whom was surprised with his first pro model. Congrats to enjoi as well as worthy f—kin’ adversaries, Creature (2nd) and Deathwish (3rd.) Check the awards photos and watch the final Viceland episode now!
  • 8/17/2017

    New from Spitfire

    New from Spitfire
    Check out the new Formula Four Pro Coaster series featuring wheels from Kyle Walker, Ishod Wair and Raven Tershey and much more in Spitfire's Fall '17 catalog.
  • 8/16/2017

    King of the Road Season 2: Finale Teaser

    King of the Road Season 2: Finale Teaser
    The points are tallied and the KOTR teams have traded their handcuffs and unitards for suits and ties. Find out who won this thing Thursday at 9:00 pm on Viceland!
© 1981–2017 High Speed Productions, Inc.