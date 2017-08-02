OJ Throwback: Al Davis' Part from Last of the Mohicans
2/08/2017
OJ Wheels has release Al's part from Joe Perrin's "Last of the Mohicans" video to celebrate Joe's first signature Key Frame wheel.
-
1/30/2017
Fresh Blend: Auby TaylorFrom inverts to ledge hits, Auby hits it all at Prince park. Check it out.
-
1/23/2017
Adam "Dirt" Soles' OJ AdAdam "Dirt" Soles set up a tow line and shot himself into the rafters of Burnside for the latest OJ ad.
-
1/03/2017
Burnside NightsThe PowerRider crew took refuge under the lights at Burnside and busted out this ripping edit. Check it out.
-
12/20/2016
Nick Boserio's Pro WheelsNick Boserio took his dog for a skate through Portland and found himself a nice tasty sixer of Coopers and his new pro OJ wheels.
-
12/09/2016
OJ's "Don't Drink The Water! Drink Tequila!" VideoGet the OJs crew together south of the border and you know it's gonna be a raging time. If this vid doesn't make you wanna hit the road with the homies then you better check your pulse. Fiesta forever!