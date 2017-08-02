Thrasher Magazine

OJ Throwback: Al Davis' Part from Last of the Mohicans

2/08/2017
OJ Wheels has release Al's part from  Joe Perrin's "Last of the Mohicans" video to celebrate Joe's first signature Key Frame wheel.


  • 1/30/2017

    Fresh Blend: Auby Taylor

    From inverts to ledge hits, Auby hits it all at Prince park. Check it out.
  • 1/23/2017

    Adam "Dirt" Soles' OJ Ad

    Adam "Dirt" Soles set up a tow line and shot himself into the rafters of Burnside for the latest OJ ad.
  • 1/03/2017

    Burnside Nights

    The PowerRider crew took refuge under the lights at Burnside and busted out this ripping edit. Check it out.
  • 12/20/2016

    Nick Boserio's Pro Wheels

    Nick Boserio took his dog for a skate through Portland and found himself a nice tasty sixer of Coopers and his new pro OJ wheels.
  • 12/09/2016

    OJ's "Don't Drink The Water! Drink Tequila!" Video

    Get the OJs crew together south of the border and you know it's gonna be a raging time. If this vid doesn't make you wanna hit the road with the homies then you better check your pulse. Fiesta forever!
