OJ Wheels' Speed Cut #2

7/13/2018

A small dose of Elite Vol 1 featuring Ryan Townley, Pspliff, Joogy Mack, Andrew Tarralvo, Max Taylor and more.

 

    Toy Machine's "Broken" Pro Series

    Check out the latest board series from Toy Machine here.
    David Loy Shreds His New Pro Truck

    David gets a tasty sesh in at the Rosemead Park sporting his new pro trucks and Krux Kitty graphic Mob.
    RaD, the Book of the Magazine

    RaD Magazine documented the UK skate scene from 1978 to 1995 with groundbreaking design and amazing photos of an emerging culture. Lovers of skate history and epic historical photography will want to get in on the book they are creating. Watch the video and pony up!
    Creature Skateboards: Gravette Part 3

    When Creature made their last video, Gravette came to the table with enough clips for three parts.
    FDR 4th of July

    The FDR assault is an Independence Day tradition. BBQs, blowing things up, and barreling into each other at high speeds... Happy Birthday, America.
