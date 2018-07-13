OJ Wheels' Speed Cut #2

Toy Machine's "Broken" Pro Series Check out the latest board series from Toy Machine here.

David Loy Shreds His New Pro Truck David gets a tasty sesh in at the Rosemead Park sporting his new pro trucks and Krux Kitty graphic Mob.

RaD, the Book of the Magazine RaD Magazine documented the UK skate scene from 1978 to 1995 with groundbreaking design and amazing photos of an emerging culture. Lovers of skate history and epic historical photography will want to get in on the book they are creating. Watch the video and pony up!

Creature Skateboards: Gravette Part 3 When Creature made their last video, Gravette came to the table with enough clips for three parts.