Primitive x Crupie
10/01/2019
Did the VX ever really leave? Not a chance. Check out this golden 4:3 part from the amazing Carlos Ribeiro celebrating the collab between Primitive and Crupie wheels. Enjoy!
-
10/01/2019
Ricta's "Claw Crushers" VideoTake a seat in the van with Tom Asta, Manny Santiago, Jereme Knibbs, Maurio McCoy, Blake Johnson and Dylan Williams as they roll through uncharted territory.
-
9/30/2019
DC Shoes' "Dudes Camping" VideoEnjoy this cut of T-funk, Evan Smith, Wes Kremer, Toby Ryan and Cruise Mosberg doing what they do best across the lush lands of the Northwest.
-
9/30/2019
Spitfire's "Burning Through The Years" Ad and Photo RetrospectiveIf you're in New York this weekend come to KCDC to check out this Spitfire ad and photo retrospective.
-
9/27/2019
Sketchy Tank's "Sketchy-Moji" SeriesThe Sketchy Tank “Sketchy-Moji’s” Saga continues. This time updated with pros Gravette, Martinez, Russell and Graham. Check it out.
-
9/27/2019
Corey Duffel's "Downtown Lights" VideoDuffman barges through the streets after dark. There’s no better feeling than shredding while the rest of the world sleeps...