RaD, the Book of the Magazine

7/12/2018

RaD Magazine documented the UK skate scene from 1978 to 1995 with groundbreaking design and amazing photos of an emerging culture. Lovers of skate history and epic historical photography will want to get in on the book they are creating. Watch the video and pony up!

 

