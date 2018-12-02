Thrasher Magazine

Ray Macken's "RAD.one" Part

2/12/2018

Ray Macken comes through with the last part from RadStick's newest video. Check it out.

 

    Actions REALized: Nate Viands

    REAL flew Nate out to SF to surprise him with a new Actions REALized board to raise money for The Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia. Learn more about Nate’s story here.
    Tom Schaar Turns Pro

    Element welcomes Tom Schaar to the pro ranks with this rad clip and photos from the unveiling.
    Pass~Port Welcomes Jason Rainbird

    Pass~Port is stoked to announce the latest addition to their team, Jason Rainbird.
    Lurk Hard's "Skrt Kobang" Video

    Lurk Hard comes through with a new edit and products for Spring '18. Check it out.
    Hélas x adidas Skateboarding

    Check out this animated short starring Lucas Puig, Stephen Khou and Clement Brunel as the earth defending Hélas crew super team.
